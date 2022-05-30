Moose calf recovering after being hit by transport
Recently, the Ontario Provincial Police came to the aid of a young moose calf that had been hit on a northern Ontario highway.
Officers from the Nipissing West detachment responded to a collision involving a tractor-trailer along the Highway 17 corridor on May 24 at 9:08 a.m., Const. Rob Lewis told CTV News in a phone interview Monday.
The little calf was taken to the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Rosseau, southeast of Parry Sound.
It has been bandaged up and was able to walk the next day, police said.
The little animal even made a friend at the wildlife sanctuary. It is also orphaned and recovering after being hit by a vehicle.
A premature moose calf is also being cared for at the facility after its mother was struck crossing a highway in Sioux Lookout.STORIES ON HOW TO AVOID WILDLIFE ON THE ROAD:
