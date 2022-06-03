Moose calves reunited with mother in B.C.'s Interior

A pair of moose calves have been safely reunited with their mother after winding up on the wrong side of the fence at a school in B.C.'s Interior on Thursday morning.

The BC Conservation Officer Service took to social media to share the happy news after the calves were spotted separated from their mother by staff at Muheim Memorial Elementary School in Smithers.

"Conservation officers attended and safely reunited the trio," the tweet reads.

Robert Leblanc is one of the conservation officers who attended the call and says the school's staff members did the right thing by alerting them, as it could have been a dangerous situation.

"The babies were right where the school bus drops the kids off and that's where they always play outside for a few minutes before the bell rings," he says. "That's a significant public safety risk because mama moose is very protective of her little calves and it could have created a situation where someone could have been severely injured or even killed."

Leblanc estimates the calves to be only about a week old but says they're still very mobile at that age.

"We were trying to create a situation where we can have them in an area and control their movement and not have them run all over the place," he says.

"We were able to push the fence open and swiftly get them through and get out of the way, in case mama decided to jump the fence and have a go at one of us."

Leblanc adds that there are a lot of babies at this time of year and that it's important for people to remember to keep their distance from wild animals.

"The inclination for people to go up and try to get close and take photos may not be the best thing to do with a very protective and aggressive mama around," he says.

Anyone who is concerned about the well-being of wildlife is asked to call conservation officers at 877-952-7277.