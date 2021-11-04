Moose crashes through window at Saskatoon school

A moose crashing through a window led to some scary moments at a Saskatoon school Thursday morrning.

A photo circulating on social media shows the moose standing inside a shared community room between Sylvia Fedoruk and St. Nicholas schools.

Parents told CTV News that some children had to exit through the broken window after the moose broke through.

The children were taking part in a before-school program operated by city's Boys and Girls Club.

According to BGC Saskatoon, there were 15 kids and two staff members inside the room with the moose smashed through the window.

A teacher who works at the school took to social media following the incident, calling it "one of the scariest situations."

"Staff and students remained calm during a challenging situation," Darcy Warrington, who teaches at Sylvie Fedoruk school, said on Twitter.

Ministry of Environment conservation officers tranquilized and removed the moose from the school.

Steve Dobko, a conservation officer on scene, said sightings of the moose were reported in the area as early as 5:30 Thursday.

Dobko told CTV News the moose had "substantial injuries" from crashing through the window.

He said it's believed an interaction between the moose and "some pets or dogs" startled the moose and sent it running through the neighbourhood before it ended up at the school.

In an emailed statement, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) the incident was reported just before 9 a.m. and officers helped make sure everyone inside was safe.

SPS said no injuries are believed to have occurred.

Soooo the moose in Saskatoon just broke through the window at Sylvia Fedoruk school.



No one was hurt. Kids are fine.



What a morning. #yxe pic.twitter.com/GrnldG5J4z

