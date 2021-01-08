Officials with the Weeneebayko Area Health Authority said Friday one of the first people in the community to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was Gertrude Johnstone, a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Johnston is also a retired healthcare provider from the Moose Factory General Hospital.

Officials said in the coming weeks, elders in long-term care and healthcare workers will receive the vaccine in communities throughout the James and Hudson Bay Region.

The medical officer of health for the Porcupine Health Unit said this is the first delivery of a COVID-19 vaccine in the region, but she couldn't say when other places will receive theirs.

"We don't have a specific timeline yet, but we are working very closely with partners and provincially so that we're ready as soon as we receive notice that we will accept any vaccinations in the Porcupine Health Unit area,” said Dr. Lianne Catton, medical officer of health for the Porcupine Health Unit.

Catton also said she is concerned about the recent increase in case numbers for the region and reminds people to limit their contact with other cases and follow health guidelines and stay home.