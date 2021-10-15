Moose Factory resident charged with first-degree murder

A 31-year-old resident of Moose Factory First Nation has been charged with first-degree murder, Ontario Provincial Police said Friday.

Police have been searching for the suspect since Oct. 2, when Gilbert Tomagatick, 58, also from Moose Factory First Nation, was assaulted and later died from his injuries.

The suspect was arrested early in the morning Friday, police said, when search warrants were executed at two Moose Factory residences and two individuals were taken into custody.

Police have not announced whether the second person arrested will also be charged.

The accused in the murder case is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Timmins on Oct. 22.

The investigation is continuing, police said, under a partnership with the OPP, the Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service and under the direction of the OPP's Criminal Investigation Branch.

"Further information will be released as it becomes available," police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or go online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.