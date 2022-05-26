Moose 'guided' back into the woods in Orleans
Ottawa police "guided" a moose back into the woods after the animal took a stroll through Orleans.
The moose was spotted in the area of Old Montreal Road and Trim Road just after 8 a.m. this morning.
In a statement on Twitter, Ottawa Bylaw Services asked motorists to be watchful and slow down.
Three hours later, Bylaw Services said Ottawa police "have guided the moose back into the woods and away from roads and homes. No chemical immobilization necessary."
This is the latest in a series of moose encounters in the Ottawa area this week.
On Saturday, a moose crashed into backyards in Rockland, Ont. Residents on Diane Avenue found a moose had knocked over fences in the neighbourhood.
Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe said three moose died after being struck by vehicles in Algonquin Provincial Park over the past week.
All three collisions occurred on Highway 60 either near Killarney Lodge or West Gate.
