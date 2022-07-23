Moose Jaw airport sets sights higher as hub for business aviation

Moose Jaw is well known for its busy airbase but that’s not the only airport in town. The city also has a small municipal airfield that serves private pilots and crop sprayers. Now, Moose Jaw is setting its sights higher as a hub for business aviation.

The Moose Jaw Municipal Airport has just completed some major improvements. The runway has been extended from 3000 feet to 4000 at a cost of $3 million. It’s an added safety factor for pilots.

It’s a good change for us because we’re always quite heavy when we take off so having the extra feet is great,” said pilot Cory Sharpe.

Moose Jaw is attracting more pilots to its newly improved local airport. There are no landing or short term parking fees for aircraft. Pilot Cory Sharpe appreciates the runway which has been extended 33% to 4000 feet. pic.twitter.com/ZqdI8tvyps

Moose Jaw pilot Greg Simpson’s aircraft flies out of the Moose Jaw municipal airport because it’s convenient and costs are lower.

“We do not have any landing fees. In fact, you can park here for a week free on the ramp,” he said,

Provincial Airways provides ground services for visiting aircraft. It’s seeing more and larger aircraft using the field.

“It seems like it’s gotten busier, busier every day since this expansion. I wasn’t sure if that world have an effect but it seems like it has. A lot more traffic coming through, bigger aircraft, we’re seeing jets now and that’s fun and interesting,” said James Pottage of Provincial Airways.

Three new aircraft hangars have been completed at the Moose Jaw airport since the runway improvements were completed and there’s room for at least a dozen more.

Moose Jaw won’t compete with Regina as an airline transportation centre but does see a future as a hub for business travel in Southern Saskatchewan.