Moose Jaw looking for solutions to tax increases: mayor

Moose Jaw Mayor Clive Tolley said the city is working on solutions as residents and small business owners deal with property tax increases.

Recently, Brenda McLaughlin, who runs M&M Hair salon in Moose Jaw said her taxes nearly doubled from $6,000 to nearly $11,000 per year.

“We’re working on trying to come up with solutions,” Tolley said during an interview with CTV Morning Live Regina.

“What’s gone on in the past is every four years SAMA [Saskatchewan Assessment Management Agency] does revaluation and that tends to change the value of the property assessment, then when we apply our mill rate people get a tax increase. So we’re working with the Saskatchewan Assessment Management Agency, in fact we’re meeting with them today [Tuesday],” Tolley said.

Tolley said the main point of the meeting will be to address the increases seen for small businesses.

“The good news is though is that Moose Jaw is still booming and growing,” he added.

Tolley said with SaskPower’s Great Plains Power Station project now in year three, Moose Jaw’s agri-food industrial park, built around the future power station, is starting to show growth.

“Saskatchewan Polytechnic has taken some land there and other businesses are also looking at developing there, so down in the southeast portion of our city and the agri-food industrial park we’re hoping for rapid expansion,” Tolley said.

Tolley said Brandt Industries has purchased the Phillips Cable building and converted it into a utility trailer manufacturing facility and are looking to add 100 jobs.

“Then Donald Fine Foods, which operates Thunder Creek Pork in the city of Moose Jaw has bought the old beef packing plant and will be converting that into North 49 Foods and there is between 100 and 200 jobs coming there,” Tolley said.

Tolley said he’s confident if you need a job, come to Moose Jaw and there will be opportunities in the new year.