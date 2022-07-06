Moose Jaw man faces attempted murder charge
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
A Moose Jaw man is facing an attempted murder charge following an incident on Tuesday.
The Moose Jaw Fire Department (MJFD) responded to a fire alarm at an apartment building in the 200 block of High Street East and found that a man was shot and needed medical attention, according to a release from the Moose Jaw Police Service.
Officers were called to the scene and arrested the suspect, a 34-year-old man. The victim, a 44-year-old-man, had serious but not life threatening injuries. MJFD reported no fire and no damage.
The suspect will appear in court on Thursday.
Anyone who has information about the incident is encouraged to call the Moose Jaw Police Service at 306-694-7600.
