Moose Jaw man sentenced on animal abuse charge

A Moose Jaw man was sentenced after pleading guilty to an animal abuse charge relating to the removal of more than 50 dead cats from a property in 2019, police documents show.

Dylan Gellert was charged with violating section four of the animal protection act, which states no person responsible for an animal shall cause or permit the animal to be or continue to be in distress.

Gellert and his partner Robyn St. Laurent were both handed a $1,000 fine and are prohibited from owning or living with animals for five years. St. Laurent pleaded guilty to the same charge on March 21.

Moose Jaw Police Service documents obtained by a freedom of information request describe how animal protection officers removed 55 dead cats from a Moose Jaw property between July and October of 2019.

Garbage and debris were found all over the residence and a search found there was no adequate food or water for the animals, according to the documents.

An animal rights group protested the court’s decision saying the penalty was not severe enough for the crime committed.

“We wanted to bring light the animal abuse laws, we do have laws up to five years in prison and $100,000 fine,” said Kimberly Epp, who organized the protest.

But the crown prosecutor said the penalties reflect the state of the offenders.

“$1,000 fine doesn't sound like like a significant penalty but for an individual who was essentially without any means, it represents a fairly significant amount,” said Rob Parker who is the regional crown prosecutor for Moose Jaw.

“To put it in perspective, if an individual was going to have to work that off through a fine option program they would end up approaching 100 hours of community service work to work that off.”

The crown also said the punishment is less severe for first-time offenders.