Moose Jaw man wanted on Canada wide warrant arrested

A 25-year-old Moose Jaw man wanted on a Canada wide warrant has turned himself in to police.

According to a Moose Jaw police news release, Brody Brown was arrested after he turned himself in Monday morning.

Brown was wanted for being unlawfully at large after he failed to appear to his intermittent sentence, according to the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS).

Moose Jaw police said Brown will make his first court appearance Monday morning.

Canada wide warrants allow police across the country to arrest individuals at large and transport them back to the jurisdiction their charge or charges originate from.