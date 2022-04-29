Moose Jaw man wins $500K in Western Max

A Moose Jaw resident is $500,000 richer after matching winning numbers for a Western Max lottery draw on April 8.

“I’ve always wondered what it would be like to win big,” Keith Littler said, later confirming it’s “neat.”

Littler made sure to check his tickets a couple of times before he shared the news with his wife.

“She couldn’t believe it,” he said.

Littler said he is still deciding what to do with his winnings.

The winning numbers were 3, 7, 10, 27, 41, 49 and 50. He bought the ticket on April 6 from the Circle K at 526 9 Ave. SW in Moose Jaw.