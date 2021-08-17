Moose Jaw mayor resigns to run federally for Conservatives

Moose Jaw mayor Fraser Tolmie is stepping down from the top seat in the Friendly City to seek a spot in the House of Commons.

Tolmie sent his resignation letter to the Moose Jaw city clerk Monday. A special city council meeting was held Tuesday night to determine how to fill the vacancy for an interim period.

Council appointed city councillor Dawn Luhning to serve as acting mayor until a new mayor is sworn in following a by-election. She will fill the seat as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

According to The Local Government Election Act, a by-election must be held within six months of the vacancy date. City council will discuss the logistics of the by-election at its next meeting on Aug. 23

An emotional Tolmie said serving as mayor of Moose Jaw has been “the best job in the world.”

“This has been a very difficult decision for me,” Tolmie said Tuesday night. “But I know that the city is in very good hands with the council and that there is a bright future for this community.”

Tolmie will run as a Conservative candidate in Moose Jaw—Lake Centre—Lanigan in the upcoming federal election. He was first elected mayor of Moose Jaw in 2016 and was re-elected in 2020.