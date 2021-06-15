Moose Jaw mayor seeks federal Conservative nomination

The mayor of Moose Jaw says he hopes to run for the Conservatives in the next federal election.

Mayor Fraser Tolmie announced he will seek the nomination for the Conservative Party of Canada in the riding of Moose Jaw—Lake Centre—Lanigan.

Fraser Tolmie has announced he is seeking the @CPC_HQ nomination for the Moose Jaw—Lake Centre—Lanigan riding. Says he will continue serving as mayor, but will step down if he wins the nomination. More details tonight on @ctvregina #moosejaw #mjcc pic.twitter.com/0e2hndb61U

“My values line up with the Conservative party. I’ve been a long standing member with the Conservative party,” said Tolmie.

According to Tolmie, he hopes to use the same energy that brought worldwide attention to Moose Jaw’s tourism industry in federal politics.

Tolmie said he will continue serving as mayor if he wins the nomination, and will step down when the next federal election is called.

“This opportunity has presented itself, and I believe that the community…(is) very supportive and they see that this would be beneficial for our riding as a whole,” said Tolmie.

Conservative MP for the riding, Tom Lukiwski, has announced his intention to leave politics.

Tolmie does have competition for the nomination. Former Conservative MP Brad Trost has announced his plans to also run for the nomination.

But Tolmie does have support in the city he currently runs.

“I would support him completely, because he’s a go getter, he gets things done,” said Ken Thiessen, a Moose Jaw resident.

According to the Local Government Election Act, if Tolmie leaves his position as mayor, city council must set a by-election date within six months of him leaving.

The City of Moose Jaw said the 2018 city council by-election cost more than $60,000, and it’s something Thiessen said he isn’t sure he wants to go through again to elect a new mayor.

“I’m not sure I would be excited about that yet, because I was very happy to vote for Fraser as mayor, but I don’t know who I’d vote for now,” said Thiessen.