iHeartRadio

Moose Jaw MLA in hospital after motorcycle crash


Moose Jaw Wakamow MLA. (Photo source: Sask. Legislative Assembly)

Moose Jaw Wakamow MLA Greg Lawrence is in hospital following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Thursday afternoon.

Lawrence is expected to be in hospital for a few weeks recovering from his injuries, according to a statement from the Sask. government caucus office.

In the statement, Lawrence thanked first responders and healthcare workers for their care.

12