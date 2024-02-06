Moose Jaw mother calling for autism supports in schools

A Moose Jaw mother is calling on the Saskatchewan Government for more resources in schools to help students living with autism.

Ashley Harrower’s son is currently in kindergarten. She says he is high functioning but has problems handling his emotions.

She says he has been sent home due to behaviour.

“My son's brain is easily set into fight or flight, a common neurological response to stress. This behaviour happens in a millisecond, nearly without any warning,” she said.

Harrower fears her son may not be properly supported when he reaches higher grade levels and his learning potential may possibly be jeopardized.

NDP Leader Carla Beck joined Harrower and other concerned parents outside St. Agnes School in Moose Jaw on Tuesday and said missing resources in schools has been a long-term issue in Saskatchewan, which could have long-term consequences.

“You see this in real terms. Children who are graduating this year from our schools in Saskatchewan have spent every year in school with fewer and fewer resources,” she said.

Harrower hopes the moves needed to get more assistance in schools starts soon before other children are impacted.

“We need the collective will to bless our children and to work methodically with them to open the door, instead of standing back and watching them drift shut,” she said.

Classroom complexity has been a major discussion point between teachers and the province. Both sides are still trying to find a solution.