Moose Jaw Paratransit customer dies in incident involving bus

A paratransit customer in Moose Jaw has died following an incident involving a paratransit bus.

Officers and EMS went to the parking lot of the F. H. Wigmore Regional Hospital for a report of an injured person around 12 p.m., according to a release from the Moose Jaw Police Service.

Through investigation, it was found that the person was injured while being unloaded from a Paratransit bus. The passenger died from their injuries around 12:20 p.m.

“The City of Moose Jaw sends our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of our customer,” city manager Jim Puffalt said in a release. “This is a difficult time for all involved, and the City awaits the results of the investigation.”

The Coroners Office is assisting police in the investigation.