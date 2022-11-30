Moose Jaw police arrest man wanted since August

Police in Moose Jaw arrested a man who has been wanted since August of 2022.

Zachery Marckoski, 28, was wanted for being at large after he failed to return to a correctional facility in Regina while on statutory release, Moose Jaw police explained.

Marckoski was the subject of a police operation on the 1000 block of Stadacona Street West in Moose Jaw on Wednesday, a police release said.

Members of the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) tactical team along with canine units were used during the arrest.

The police operation began at around 1:30 p.m. and lasted until around 4 p.m.

Marckoski faces additional charges of possession of stolen property and driving while prohibiting.