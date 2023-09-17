Moose Jaw police arrest second suspect in home invasion, attempted murder

A second suspect was arrested in connection to a Moose Jaw home invasion where a man was stabbed and shot in the head.

Moose Jaw police said they arrested the 29-year-old suspect, who was considered armed and dangerous, on Sunday.

Officers found the man at an east side home in Moose Jaw and “safely” took him into custody, according to police.

He is set to appear in provincial court on Sept. 18.

Police originally responded to the home invasion on Sept. 13. around 8 p.m.

Officers found an injured man in a home on the 1200 block of Irving Avenue. Through an investigation, police learned that two men had broken into the home armed with a knife and shotgun.

The victim was shot in the head and stabbed multiple times. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Moose Jaw police arrested the first suspect shortly after the incident.

The 28-year-old was charged with breaking and entering, attempted murder and several firearms-related counts.

The second suspect was also charged with breaking and entering and attempted murder.

Over the course of the investigation, police discovered one kilogram of fentanyl and $6,700 in Canadian currency.