Moose Jaw police investigate suspicious fire
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
The Moose Jaw police and fire department are investigating a structure fire that caused about $15,000 in damage on Boxing Day.
Officers and firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire in the 900 block of Montgomery Street at 9:38 p.m., according to a release from the Moose Jaw Police Service.
The blaze was contained to the back of the house and was extinguished soon after emergency crews arrived. There were no injuries as no one was home at the time.
Investigators determined the fire was suspicious and anyone with information is asked to contact the Moose Jaw police or Crime Stoppers.
