Moose Jaw police investigating after crash sends cyclist to hospital

A cyclist is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision with a pickup truck in Moose Jaw.

Moose Jaw police, fire and EMS all responded to the crash at the intersection of 9th Avenue Southwest and Coteau Street West on Wednesday evening.

According to police, the driver of the truck was not hurt, while the cyclist was transported to Regina General Hospital via STARS Air Ambulance with injuries described as serious and life-threatening.

Police said they are still investigating the cause of the collision.