Moose Jaw police report death of inmate

An investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead in the custody of the Moose Jaw Police Service.

According to a news release, the 40-year-old man was found dead in an individual holding cell Thursday morning, minutes after a conversation with officers. Emergency efforts were made to resuscitate him but he was pronounced dead.

The Moose Jaw Police Service has requested the Regina Police Service investigate the death and that the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety appoint an investigation observer.

The investigation is ongoing.