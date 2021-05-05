Moose Jaw police report increase in online buy and sell fraud

The Moose Jaw Police Service is reminding residents to exercise caution when buying and selling items online.

Police say they’ve seen an increase in people being scammed through Facebook Marketplace, Kijiji and other sites. In some cases, the buyer e-transfers money and then learns the item for sale doesn’t exist, or the item is not at the pickup location.

Moose Jaw police say there are some things people can do to avoid becoming a victim of fraud: