Moose Jaw school divisions split on masking requirements

Two school divisions in Moose Jaw will welcome students back to the classroom in less than a week, but the boards are taking different routes when it comes to masking in common areas.

In an initial letter to parents on Aug. 10, Prairie South School Division said students and staff will not have to wear a mask.

On Wednesday, the division – which includes Moose Jaw and 18 other communities – updated its plan to say masks are strongly recommended for all children under 12, unvaccinated students and staff, and all visitors, though the face coverings are not mandated.

Prairie South School Division leadership said it’s following the Ministry of Health’s back-to-school plan.

Holy Trinity Catholic School Division – which covers Moose Jaw, Shaunavon and Swift Current – is now making masks a requirement for some, after saying they wouldn’t be mandatory on Aug. 10.

On Thursday, the Catholic school division said masks will be required for all students, staff and visitors in elementary schools. Masks are also strongly encouraged for high school students and will be required for high school staff and visitors.

The school division said it updated its masking policy following guidance from local health officers.

The provincial government released its updated COVID-19 guidance for schools on Aug. 20. The province recommends children under the age of 12 and unvaccinated teachers and support staff wear masks in Saskatchewan schools, but they are not mandatory.

Everyone age 12 and older in the province has been eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine since May 20. As of Thursday, 53 per cent of Saskatchewan youth age 12-17 are fully vaccinated.