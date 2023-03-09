Moose Jaw fire crews battle blaze in 'challenging' conditions until early morning

Moose Jaw fire crews were on scene until early Friday morning, battling a blaze that destroyed a strip mall, contending with winds and cold weather.

The strip mall, located on the 300 block of Thatcher Drive, had three businesses occupying it, including a Dollar Tree and Bulk Barn. One of the spaces was vacant.

Moose Jaw Fire Department (MJFD) was called to the scene at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

“[There was] a fire in an aisle space in the centre outlet,” said deputy chief Mike Russell. “Staff was trying to extinguish it with a fire extinguisher to no avail.”

Fire crews battled the blaze until 2:30 a.m. Friday morning with three fire trucks and an additional tower truck.

MJFD said the flames took off exponentially from the Dollar Tree west to fully destroy the neighbouring Bulk Barn. The other two spaces were saved by fire fighters.

No injuries were reported.

“All people were out of the building,” said Russell. “Employees got their staff as well as customers out.”

Moose Jaw Fire described the conditions for fighting the fire challenging. High winds and cold weather were not favourable to the department.

“Water and cold weather don’t mix, it creates ice,” Russel said. “There are slip hazards, we have to worry about pumps freezing. One hand line froze up on us last night.”

MJFD said investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing in collaboration with Moose Jaw Police.