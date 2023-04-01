Moose Jaw takes opening game, defeats Hurricanes 2-1 in 2OT
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
The Lethbridge Hurricanes suffered a tough loss Friday, dropping a 2-1 decision in double overtime to the Warriors in Moose Jaw.
The victory gave Moose Jaw a 1-0 lead in their best-of-seven series, with Game 2 scheduled for Saturday night.
With a third overtime looming in Moose Jaw, Jagger Firkus swatted in a rebound with 17.9 seconds remaining in the second overtime to give the Warriors the win.
Logan Dowhaniuk had the other goal for the Warriors. Cole Shepard scored on a short-hander to tie the score for the Hurricanes.
Connor Ungar stopped 50 shots for Moose Jaw, who outshot Lethbridge 54-51.
Puck drop Saturday night is 7 p.m.
Tickets for Tuesday's Game 3 and Wednesday's Game 4 in Lethbridge are on sale now.
