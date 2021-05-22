Moose Jaw TikTokers using platform to challenge Saskatchewan misconceptions

Two Moose Jaw men are using TikTok to show off different parts of Saskatchewan, in hopes of changing people’s minds about the Land of Living Skies.

The two men known as "Leroy and Leroy" created social media accounts to break the misconception that Saskatchewan is a boring province.

“We just thought that it’s more of a mindset. Bored people are bored and we just thought let’s just show people that there is always something to do,” “Leroy behind the camera” said.

The high school friends started making the videos for Youtube a few years ago, but decided to move the content to Instagram and TikTok in January. They say that’s when their account started to get popular.

“When we started back in January we said if we could hit 10,000 followers by the end of the year, that would be a really good year. About three weeks after that we said I think we need to pick a new goal,” “Leroy” said.

On both Instagram and TikTok, the Leroys have over 100,000 followers. "Leroy" said their following is not just from Canada.

“We have more from the states than Canada. Beyond that we’ve had people from the U.K., New Zealand, Australia and all these other countries reach out which has been really, really cool for us.”

The pair said they want to make things that typically seem boring, seem humorous and interesting. Most of the content they come up with is from driving around.

“Usually on a Saturday or Sunday we will drive around and pick a spot and just find stuff that we find interesting, funny or just kind of go ‘well why is that like that’ and flesh out the video from there,” “Leroy behind the camera” said.

As COVID-19 restrictions lift, "Leroy and Leroy" are hoping to make a summer road trip to find more interesting spots in the province.

You can follow their journey on Instagram and Tiktok.