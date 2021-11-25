iHeartRadio

Moose Jaw woman, 21, dies after being struck by vehicle on Highway #1

(File Photo)

A pedestrian has died after she was struck by a vehicle on Highway #1 east of Moose Jaw.

At around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Moose Jaw RCMP were called to the scene. The motorists involved remained at the location.

The 21-year-old woman from Moose Jaw was declared dead on the scene. Her family has been notified.

RCMP continue to investigate.

12