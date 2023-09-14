Moose Jaw woman wins $100,000 on Lotto 6/49

A Moose Jaw woman is $100,000 richer after winning big on her Lotto 6/49 ticket.

Tammy Wong scanned a couple of lottery tickets while she was enjoying a day to herself, when she discovered the win. At first, her eyes only registered a small prize.

“I didn’t have my glasses on,” she said in a Sask Lotteries media release. “I can’t believe it – I really thought it was $10. I had to take a minute to count all the zeroes one-by-one.”

Wong said she will first pay some bills with her windfall, but doesn’t have any other immediate plans.

“I think mostly, I’m just going to try to relax and be happy every day,” she said.

The winner bought her ticket from FranzMichel Lotto Sales in Moose Jaw.