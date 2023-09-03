Moose Lake RCMP investigating homicide
RCMP in Moose Lake, Man. are looking into the cause of a fatal shooting in the community.
Mounties say it happened Sept. 2 around 2:45 a.m., when officers responded to reports of a shooting.
They arrived at a Moose Lake residence to find a 34-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries. The victim was life-flighted to Winnipeg where he died shortly after. Police are investigating his death as a homicide.
RCMP say multiple units are still in the community due to "ongoing violence and threats." The extra help is assisting the Moose Lake detachment with conducting check stops, patrolling and responding to calls.
RCMP said there have been several reports of shots fired - and a residence shot at - over the course of the past several days.
"After the victim of the homicide was shot, there were rumours of a retaliation in the community," said the RCMP in an email to CTV News.
It goes on to say the extra resources were brought in out of an abundance of caution.
RCMP Major Crime Services and Forensic Identification Services continue to investigate.
-
Riders' Pete Robertson gets one game suspension for head-butting Bombers QBSaskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Pete Robertson has been slapped with a one game suspension following a head-butting incident during the Labour Day Classic.
-
Here's what people say they would need to feel safe with driverless cars on B.C. streets.New research shows what people in B.C. say they would need to feel safe sharing the road with self-driving cars – and having a human behind the wheel is high on the list.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks Bank of Canada to halt rate hikesAnother provincial premier is making a direct appeal to the Bank of Canada to stop raising interest rates.
-
Ottawa firefighters douse blaze in the GlebeOttawa firefighters have extinguished a house fire in the Glebe.
-
Cambridge motorcyclist killed after crash in Wellington CountyThe driver of a motorcycle has been killed following a crash in Centre Wellington.
-
Weekend weather in central B.C. causes 'very aggressive' fire activityBritish Columbia's wildfire service says long weekend weather conditions caused “very aggressive fire activity” on several active blazes in the province's central fire zone.
-
-
Northern Ont. chainsaw sculptor wins first place in international competitionJake Rhodes is an artist – but he doesn’t use a canvas and watercolours. Instead, all he needs is just a piece of wood and a chainsaw.
-
Smoky skies linger over Calgary for Labour DayCalgarians could see, smell and taste the smoke as it sat thick in the air Monday morning in the city.