Moose madness: No injuries in two collisions involving a moose near Temagami

Ontario Provincial Police are reminding drivers to be on the lookout after two vehicles collided with a moose this week.

In the first incident April 25 around 10 p.m., the Temiskaming OPP responded to a collision on Highway 11, north of Temagami involving a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) and a moose.

"A short time later, a second collision occurred involving another CMV and a moose on Highway 11 south of Latchford," police said in a news release Wednesday.

There were no injuries reported in either collision.

"Wildlife, especially moose, can be a hazard at all hours of the day or night," police said.

"Be sure to scan the sides of the road and reduce your speed, this will significantly increase your reaction time. Please drive safe."