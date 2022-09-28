Moose makes hasty escape following collision with SUV in northeast Calgary

An SUV collided with a moose in the area of 43rd Avenue and 68th Street N.E. on Wednesday evening.

Police say a woman and a dog inside the SUV at the time of the crash are fine, but that the vehicle's windshield was badly smashed.

According to police, the moose seemed dazed and appeared to have an injured leg.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife were called in, but the moose had left the area before they arrived.