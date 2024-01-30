iHeartRadio

'Moose on the loose': Mounties investigate theft of moose carving from central Alberta


Large moose carving stolen from Sylvan Lake resident. (Photo supplied by Sylvan Lake RCMP)

A unique moose carving that's valued at thousands of dollars was stolen from a Sylvan Lake yard earlier this month.

Mounties received the report on Jan. 3 from a resident on Lakeshore Drive.

RCMP says the carving is known as a “Moose on the Loose” and is just over five feet tall.

Anyone with information can contact the Sylvan Lake RCMP.

12