Moose on the road leads to four-vehicle collision near Burk's Falls

A moose walking along Highway 11 near Burk's Falls on Friday led to a four-vehicle collision, Ontario Provincial Police said.

In a news release Monday, the OPP said the collision took place around 10 a.m. on Highway 11 near Fern Glen Road.

"A tractor-trailer collided with three vehicles after traffic had slowed down due to a moose on the road," police said in a news release.

"Police report two people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries by EMS."

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact the Almaguin Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122.