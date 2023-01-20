Moose time out: Aggressive calf sent to wildlife rehab centre

A Sudbury-area provincial park fully reopened Friday following the transfer of a young male moose that had become aggressive.

Kyle Tarlton captured some beautiful photos of the moose at Windy Lake Provincial Park on Jan. 8 with a 600-millimetre lens, which he said allowed him to stay quite far from the large wild animal.

Tarlton described the bull as "very chill" and seemed undisturbed by people.

"I stayed nearby for about 30 minutes taking pictures, but I also kept my distance with a long telephoto lens," he said.

The park, located in the Greater Sudbury community of Levack, briefly closed its yurts, ski chalet, and snowshoe and ski trail after the moose charged at staff on several occasions.

"Normally, a moose in a provincial park is not an issue," Gary Wheeler, a spokesperson from the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, told CTV News in an email.

"This moose was in a highly used recreational area and did not seem to want to leave. The moose was showing aggressive and other concerning behaviours towards park staff."

After consulting with a team of veterinarians, wildlife rehabilitation specialists and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, it was determined the best option to deal with the moose was to relocate it.

On Thursday, the calf was sedated and transported in a trailer to the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, more than 250 kilometres south, Jan Kingshott told CTV News in a phone interview.

Kingshott, the director of animal welfare at the sanctuary, said the moose was born last spring and is just starting to grow its antlers.

At the sancturary, the moose will be observed and treated for any health issues and will have little to no interactions with humans, Wheeler said.

It has been placed in a big enclosure he has all to himself until May, when he will likely be released at a Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry site along with the other moose from the rehab program at the sanctuary that are ready to return to the wild.

"It is our hope he will be reintroduced to an area where there is lower risk of him interacting with humans," Wheeler said.

The moose is behaving normally and is a little wary of its new surroundings, Kingshott said.

It is only being kept from the others at the sanctuary because he has arrived a little late in the season to be introduced to them, she said.