Mooseheads forward Zachary L’Heureux suspended for 10 games after incident involving fan

Halifax Mooseheads forward Zachary L’Heureux has been suspended for 10 games following a recent incident involving a fan.

L’Heureux was suspended indefinitely on Friday following the incident, which happened after a game in Gatineau, Que., on Feb. 8.

He then sat out the remaining two games of the Mooseheads’ road trip while the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League reviewed evidence of the incident, including video.

A video, widely shared on social media, shows a Mooseheads player apparently spearing a spectator with a stick while leaving the ice following a loss in Gatineau.

Eric Chouinard, the league’s director of player safety, settled on the 10-game suspension after reviewing the video footage, speaking with L’Heureux and consulting with the league’s advisory committee.

“The player’s gesture which occurred following the game simply cannot be tolerated by the QMJHL. Moreover, since the player has been suspended on several occasions, he is considered as a repeat offender,” read a Wednesday press release.

L'Heureux will be eligible to return to the Mooseheads’ lineup on March 9 in Acadie-Bathurst, N.B.

The 19-year-old was born in Mercier, Que., and has been with the team since 2020.

He was drafted 27th overall by the Nashville Predators in the 2021 NHL entry draft.