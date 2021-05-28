Moosomin man charged with accessing, transmitting child pornography

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit has charged a Moosomin man with two child pornography offences.

On Thursday police executed a search warrant at a Moosomin home where child pornography was allegedly being accessed and transmitted through a popular social media application.

Electronic items were located and found to contain child pornography and evidence of the offences, police said in a news release.

Mark Knutilla, 44, was released from custody and placed on conditions by a Justice of the Peace.

His next court appearance is set for July 20 at Moosomin Provincial Court.