Moosonee celebrating ground breaking on new health care centre


The Weeneebayko Area Health Authority on the James Bay coast is celebrating Thursday afternoon the ground breaking on its new health and ambulatory care centre.

The ceremony starts at 2 p.m. at the Northern College gymnasium in Moosonee.

CTV News video journalist Sergio Arangio is following this story and will have more details to come.

