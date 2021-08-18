Moosonee resident charged with arson and attempted murder

Police have charged a Moosonee man with arson and attempted murder after a fire on Tuesday.

Provincial police officers were called to a residential fire on Hutchison Road in the small northern Ontario town.

An investigation was launched by the James Bay crime unit along with Moosonee Fire Department and the Ontario Fire Marshal.

A 28-year-old was arrested and charged with two counts of arson – disregard for human life and attempting to commit murder in connection to the blaze.

No one was injured in the fire.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 18.