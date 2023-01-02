Moosonee resident charged with assaulting a police officer

A 36-year-old from Moosonee is facing several charges including assaulting a peace officer following an incident Saturday.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a news release Sunday that the accused was causing a disturbance at the Moosonee Health Centre on Percy’s Way that morning of Dec. 31.

Just after 9 a.m., members of the OPP’s James Bay detachment responded to a call about the disturbance.

After an investigation, the accused was arrested at the scene and charged with uttering threats, failing to comply with a probation order, causing a disturbance by being drunk, public intoxication and assaulting a peace officer.

“The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing,” said police.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.