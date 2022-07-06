Moosonee resident wins $75K lottery prize

A man from rural northern Ontario is $75,000 richer after winning Twisted Treasures, an Ontario Lottery and Gaming instant ticket, prize.

“This ticket was a random selection at the store,” Bruce Koostachin of Moosonee said in a news release Wednesday.

“This is my first big win!”

Koostachin, 45, said he checked his ticket while at the store when he noticed the ‘big winner’ message on the screen.

"I had to keep my cool. I went to check it at another store to be sure," he said.

“I had to show my mom. I knew something like this would make her day. I handed her the ticket so she can check it herself and her eyes went wide!"

Koostachin said he plans to share his winnings with family, travel and treat himself to a boat to enjoy fishing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Two Bay Enterprises on Ferguson Road in Moosonee.