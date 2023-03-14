Moosonee threat complaint leads to seizure of fake gun cache

A 26-year-old Moosonee man is facing criminal charges after a threat complaint led police to the seizure of more than 25 fake guns.

Officers from the James Bay detachment raided a home in the Far North community Sunday night, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

The imitation firearms were seized and as a result of the investigation, the man is charged with criminal harassment with threatening conduct, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, having imitation weapons for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with a probation order.

He is being held in custody pending a bail hearing in Timmins on Tuesday.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.