Moosonee woman accused in stabbing currently on probation for arson, assault

Police say a 22-year-old woman from Moosonee, who is currently on probation for assault and arson, is facing more charges after a stabbing on the weekend.

Officers were called to the scene of the attack on Wabun Road in the small James Bay area town the morning of Jan. 15, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Tuesday morning.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

OPP Const. Nytasha Galick confirmed in an email to CTV News the victim and accused are known to each other.

Having fled before police arrived, the accused was found and arrested a short while later, OPP said.

"At the time (of) the incident, the accused was living in the community while on a probation order for the following charges: two counts of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, arson – disregard for human life, failing to comply with a probation order and two counts of failing to comply with a release order," OPP said.

The newest charges include aggravated assault, failing to comply with a probation order and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

She has been released and will appear in court in Timmins at a later date.