Moosonee woman charged with arson in 'suspicious' fire: police

A 21-year-old woman from Moosonee has been charged with arson – disregard for human life in connection with a fire on June 12, police said.

Few details about the fire have been released by Ontario Provincial Police, but officers from Moosonee responded to a call about a residential fire on Moose Drive on June 12, the detachment said in a news release on Thursday.

No one was injured in the fire and no information about the suspected cause of the blaze, if anyone was home at the time, or estimated damages.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday as a result of the ongoing investigation by the James Bay crime unit, forensic identification services, local OPP officers, and the Ontario Fire Marshal. She is scheduled to appear in court on June 17. She has also been charged with failing to comply with a release order.

None of the allegations has been proven or tested in court.