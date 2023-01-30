Moosonee woman charged with assaulting young person

A 35-year-old Moosonee woman is facing criminal charges after police responded to a young person's call about an assault earlier this month.

Officers were called to a northern Ontario home on the James Bay coast on Jan. 4, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Monday.

As a result, the woman was arrested and charged with assault, confinement, failing to provide the necessities of life and two counts each of failing to comply with a recognizance and probation order.

On Jan. 28, the woman was arrested again at the home for failing to comply with her release order and charged with two more counts of the offence.

She was held for bail and was scheduled to be in court on Jan. 29 in Timmins.

"Due to the sensitive nature of the incident, the name of the accused will not be released in order to protect the identity of the victim," OPP said.

"If you or someone you know is living in or involved in an abusive situation, help is available. Contact Mushkegowuk Victim Services 24/7 for support, advice or the safety of a shelter at 1-844-264-4208. In emergencies, call 911."

None of the allegations has been proven in court