Morale 'still really great' in Lethbridge as PSAC strike enters second week

Federal workers in Lethbridge and across the country have been on strike for a week as the Public Sector Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and the federal government try to negotiate a new deal.

But spirits among the roughly 300 workers on strike in Lethbridge remain high.

"The morale is still really great regardless," said Tania Fikus, president of the Service Canada Union in Lethbridge.

"We have really great morale here. We've got a great group of people. We're doing our best to keep the spirits high and do the best we can out here."

Strikers temporarily split up on Wednesday, with some staying at the Service Canada building where the main picket has been and others picketing at the Lethbridge Research Centre just outside the city.

"We're just trying to amp up some of the pressure here to the research centre today to picket in front of our employer, put a little extra pressure on our local management here and make sure we have a presence as well," said Krysty Thomas, Lethbridge and Area PSAC council president.

Negotiations between PSAC and the federal government have slowed down as key issues such as wage increases and the right for employees to work remotely have become sticking points.

"Negotiations have been somewhat ground to a halt. The government doesn't want to bring us any offer that's fair and respectful to our members," said Chris Di Liberatore with PSAC.

After a third party made recommendations on salary increases for federal employees, it appears as though the government is firm on its offer.

"I cannot write a blank cheque. We have a third party recommending salaries at a fair advantage to employees and that's what's on the table," said Mona Fortier, president of the Treasury Board of Canada.

Despite the slow progress on a deal, those on strike locally still have faith in the union's bargaining team.

"Our bargaining teams are still at the table. We're out here supporting them as best we can. We have their backs and we just continue to hope we can get to a solution," Thomas said.

Thomas and Fikus both say federal workers in Lethbridge will strike as long as they need to.