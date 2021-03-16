The Morden Senior Baseball Team has rebranded itself ahead of the 2021 season in order to make its team name more “respectful and inclusive.”

On Monday, the team announced that going forward it will be called the Morden Mudhens. The team noted that it went through an extensive process involving more than 70 name options before it landed on this new moniker.

This news comes after the team, formerly known as the Morden Mohawks, announced its commitment in July 2020 to rebrand itself in order to reflect its values.

The organization noted it has a long, proud history in Morden, Man., with its players involved in community businesses and organizations.

“Regardless of the logo or colour of our jersey, we have always represented positive, community minded principles and that will not change moving forward,” the team said in a news release, noting it has finalized a new logo and color scheme for the 2021 Border Baseball League season.

The team said it looks forward to continuing its community involvement and hopes it has the opportunity to see everyone at the inaugural Mudhens game.

Morden’s senior hockey team has also opted to change its name to the Bombers.