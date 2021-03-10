Another COVID-19 vaccination site will soon be online in the province and Manitobans are already able to make appointments.

The province announced on Wednesday that the Morden supersite, which is located at the Access Event Centre, will open on March 22.

Those who are looking to get the vaccine in that area can start booking appointments as of Wednesday as long as they meet the vaccine eligibility criteria.

The Morden site will join the growing list of vaccination locations throughout the province including Winnipeg, Brandon, Thompson and Selkirk.

Along with the newest supersite, the province said new pop-up clinics will open up next week in communities in rural and northern Manitoba.

If people meet the current vaccine criteria, they will be able to book an appointment at these sites. Appointments will start opening up on March 11 and people are advised to have their health card available.

The first clinics will open up in Beausejour, Gimli, Pine Falls, Ashern, Morris, Portage la Prairie, Dauphin and Flin Flon.

Manitoba has so far administered 94,785 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Manitobans 80 years of age and older, along with First Nations people 60 years old and older, can book an appointment for the vaccine.