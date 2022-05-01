Morden put under boil water advisory

A boil water advisory has been issued for the City of Morden by the province Sunday.

The advisory comes a day after Morden declared a local State of Emergency due to flooding in the area.

The reason for the advisory is that “treated water supply indicates a failure in the City of Morden treatment process and monitoring system allowing poorly treated water to enter the distribution system.”

With the advisory in effect, the province said people need to bring their water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before using it for drinking and making ice, preparing beverages, preparing food and brushing teeth.

The water doesn’t need to be boiled if it is being used for laundry or washing dishes. People can also shower in the water as long as they don’t swallow the water. The province recommends young children be sponge bathed.

“If boiling is not practical, an alternative and safe supply of water should be used for consumptive purposes,” the province said in a release.

The province said the advisory will be in effect until the water system no longer poses a risk to the public.