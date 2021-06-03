Morden schools to move to remote learning on Monday

Schools in Morden are being moved to remote learning next week as COVID-19 cases rise in the community.

Manitoba's public health officials announced the shift to remote learning in a COVID-19 bulletin on Thursday. The move takes effect on Monday, June 7, for all public and independent kindergarten to Grade 12 schools in Morden.

"The change has been recommended as COVID-19 case counts are elevated in the community," the province said in the bulletin.

Manitoba's COVID-19 dashboard shows the Morden area has 34 active cases as of Thursday, and has reported four deaths connected to COVID-19 in total.

The schools will be in remote learning until Monday, June 21. At that time, the province said it will review the situation.

Schools in Winnipeg and Brandon have been in remote learning since May 12, with the Garden Valley and Red River Valley school divisions switching to remote learning on May 18.

Manitoba's Education Minister Cliff Cullen, along with Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, will be giving an education update at 1:30 p.m. CTV News will live stream this event.

